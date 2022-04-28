Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Candidate Forum set for May 13

 
FALLBROOK – Residents can meet their local candidates when the Republican Women of California of Fallbrook host a Candidate Forum on May 13 at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. The doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cost is $10. Attendees are asked to RSVP no later than Monday, May 9 to the [email protected]

Submitted by the Republican Women of California of Fallbrook.

 

