Candidate Forum set for May 13

FALLBROOK – Residents can meet their local candidates when the Republican Women of California of Fallbrook host a Candidate Forum on May 13 at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. The doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cost is $10. Attendees are asked to RSVP no later than Monday, May 9 to the [email protected]

Submitted by the Republican Women of California of Fallbrook.