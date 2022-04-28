Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Denton given Best of Show in Student Kaleidoscope Art Competition

 
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:29pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Dacy Denton's "The Hunt" is the Best of Show winner in the Escondido Art Association's Student Kaleidoscope Art Competition.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Dacy Denton is a lifelong Fallbrook resident who took art classes at Sullivan Middle School and at Fallbrook High School as a freshman. When the Fallbrook Union High School District opted against in-class instruction for 2020-21, Denton transferred to Calvin Christian School in Escondido, where she is now a junior. On April 9, Denton's acrylic painting "The Hunt" was announced as Best of Show at the Escondido Art Association's Student Kaleidoscope Art Competition.

"I was really happy about that," Denton said.

The Hunt, which is acrylic on canvas, is of a di...



