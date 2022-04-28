Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

FUESD board meetings open to public

 
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:03pm



FALLBROOK – Meetings of the board of trustees of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District are back to being in-person for the public. The meetings had been virtual for the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first open meeting was on April 18. The next board meeting is on May 9 at 6 p.m. The agenda will be available at fuesd.org prior to the meeting. The meetings take place in the boardroom at the district office, 321 Iowa St.

 

