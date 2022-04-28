Senator Bates commends Camp Pendleton for receiving Keep California Beautiful, 2021 Recycling Hero Award

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement commending Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton for receiving the 2021 Recycling Hero Award from Keep California Beautiful.

“As the state representative for Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, it gives me great pleasure to recognize the brave men and women of the Marine Corps for their commitment to protecting California’s environment. Camp Pendleton’s noteworthy efforts in waste reduction, litter prevention, and community engagement serves as a model for U.S. military bases throughout the nation and aro...