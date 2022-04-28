Spiritual consultant to speak at AAUW meeting

Liz Jamieson-Dunn is a licensed spiritual practitioner with Centers for Spiritual Living.

FALLBROOK – Liz Jamieson-Dunn will be discussing her book, "Finding Hidden Courage: Stories of Healing and Strength," at the next Fallbrook American Association of University Women meeting May 7.

This book will be discussed at the May 7 AAUW meeting.

Jamieson-Dunn is a licensed spiritual practitioner with Centers for Spiritual Living, She is also a neuro-linguistics master practitioner, a huge energy guide and an art expression facilitator. As a creative spiritual consultant, she works with others to help transform their life challenges into loving and more joyful lives.

The public is cordially invited to attend this program at the Palomares House, 1815 South Stagecoach Lane, beginning at 10 a.m. For more information, contact [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook American Association of University Women.