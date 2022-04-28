Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Spiritual consultant to speak at AAUW meeting

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:09pm

Liz Jamieson-Dunn is a licensed spiritual practitioner with Centers for Spiritual Living.

FALLBROOK – Liz Jamieson-Dunn will be discussing her book, "Finding Hidden Courage: Stories of Healing and Strength," at the next Fallbrook American Association of University Women meeting May 7.

This book will be discussed at the May 7 AAUW meeting.

Jamieson-Dunn is a licensed spiritual practitioner with Centers for Spiritual Living, She is also a neuro-linguistics master practitioner, a huge energy guide and an art expression facilitator. As a creative spiritual consultant, she works with others to help transform their life challenges into loving and more joyful lives.

The public is cordially invited to attend this program at the Palomares House, 1815 South Stagecoach Lane, beginning at 10 a.m. For more information, contact [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook American Association of University Women.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 10:24