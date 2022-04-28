Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Susan C. Litle, born Nov. 29, 1951, died April 18, 2022, age 70 years old. Her parents were Homer Lee Stillens and Dorothy M. Stillens. She was the widow of Darrell D. Litle and is survived by three daughters, Dorothy Howard, Susan Conrath, and Adrianne Hall; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Susan: "My mom was the best thing that happened to me and I will miss her greatly. I love you."

Adrianne: "One single red rose symbolizes the love between you and Dad! I will forever be your baby girl. I love you more."

Dorothy: "Blankets, cards, movies and munchies."

 

