UCSD study finds adult skills correlate to early childhood learning hours
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:26pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Skills people possess later in life may develop early in childhood, and there can be significant differences in skill sets depending on gender, according to findings released last week by UC San Diego's Rady School of Management.
The findings may explain in part the paucity of women compared to men
working and studying in the fields of science, technology, engineering and
math. The researchers found women may opt out of such fields because they
receive more early childhood reinforcement in language arts, according to the
UCSD study, "Parental Investments in Early Chi...
