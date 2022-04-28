UCSD study finds adult skills correlate to early childhood learning hours

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Skills people possess later in life may develop early in childhood, and there can be significant differences in skill sets depending on gender, according to findings released last week by UC San Diego's Rady School of Management.

The findings may explain in part the paucity of women compared to men

working and studying in the fields of science, technology, engineering and

math. The researchers found women may opt out of such fields because they

receive more early childhood reinforcement in language arts, according to the

UCSD study, "Parental Investments in Early Chi...