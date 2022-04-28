Pala Casino performance to launch Clairvoyants' return to North America

The Clairvoyants, Amelie van Tass, left, Koni, center and Thommy Ten, will appear at Pala Casino May 6. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A magician and mentalist duo known as the Clairvoyants has a residency at the Luxor in Las Vegas but is from Austria and has been touring in Europe. The Clairvoyants, who consist of Thommy Ten and Amelie van Tass, will return to North American performances May 6 at Pala Casino before resuming their Luxor entertainment.

"We can't wait for that," Ten said.

"We're just looking forward to being able to perform live again," van Tass said. "I think it's going to be a unique night."

The Clairvoyants' residency at the Luxor began in September, and they will be perf...