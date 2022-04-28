Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Demand for specialty mushrooms surges

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:40pm

Nirmal Nair, founder and chief executive of Sempera Organics in Morgan Hill, looks over lion's mane mushrooms on the growing racks. Nair opened the business because he wanted to get into wellness, a trend that is driving organic mushroom growers to diversify into varieties for culinary and medicinal purposes. Village News/Kevin Hecteman photo

Kevin Hecteman

Special to the Village News

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down, Nirmal Nair acted on a long-held idea: opening a mushroom farm.

"In the back of my head, there's always been this wanting to get back to wellness, and build something remarkable for the benefit of people, pets and the planet," Nair said.

A mechanical engineer by trade, Nair launched his Morgan Hill mushroom farm, Sempera Organics, in late December 2019. The arrival of the pandemic on U.S. shores less than three months later only reinforced his interest, he said.

"You go read about mus...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 10:26