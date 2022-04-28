Demand for specialty mushrooms surges

Nirmal Nair, founder and chief executive of Sempera Organics in Morgan Hill, looks over lion's mane mushrooms on the growing racks. Nair opened the business because he wanted to get into wellness, a trend that is driving organic mushroom growers to diversify into varieties for culinary and medicinal purposes. Village News/Kevin Hecteman photo

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down, Nirmal Nair acted on a long-held idea: opening a mushroom farm.

"In the back of my head, there's always been this wanting to get back to wellness, and build something remarkable for the benefit of people, pets and the planet," Nair said.

A mechanical engineer by trade, Nair launched his Morgan Hill mushroom farm, Sempera Organics, in late December 2019. The arrival of the pandemic on U.S. shores less than three months later only reinforced his interest, he said.

"You go read about mus...