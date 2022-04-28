Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks: Thyroid – Your body's taskmaster

The thyroid is a critical actor in your overall health and wellness. Be sure to have your levels checked at your next yearly physical. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

The functioning of the thyroid gland plays an important role in our metabolism, which of course is related to our fitness journeys. It's amazing to think that such a small gland located right below our Adam's apple produces hormones that enter our bloodstream which then control our metabolism. Over the years, clients have been mentioning more and more on their medical intake questionnaires symptoms related to having hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.

Our bodies depend on the functioning of the thyroid for our metabolism. Simply put...