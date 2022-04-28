Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino Spa Resort unveils covid-killer air filtration system

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:37pm



PALA – As part of a $25 million air quality initiative, the Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce a new property-wide Trane Synexis air cleaning/purification system, which uses patented Dry Hydrogen Peroxide and UV light to kill Covid viruses, mold, odors, and bacteria both in the air and on surfaces. Pala Casino Spa Resort is the only casino in the region to use this state-of-the-art cleaning technology.

Trane Synexis is a leading provider of innovative Dry Hydrogen Peroxide technology that combats viruses, bacteria, mold, odors, and insects. DHP is the true gas form of hydrogen...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 10:24