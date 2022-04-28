Pala Casino Spa Resort unveils covid-killer air filtration system

PALA – As part of a $25 million air quality initiative, the Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce a new property-wide Trane Synexis air cleaning/purification system, which uses patented Dry Hydrogen Peroxide and UV light to kill Covid viruses, mold, odors, and bacteria both in the air and on surfaces. Pala Casino Spa Resort is the only casino in the region to use this state-of-the-art cleaning technology.

Trane Synexis is a leading provider of innovative Dry Hydrogen Peroxide technology that combats viruses, bacteria, mold, odors, and insects. DHP is the true gas form of hydrogen...