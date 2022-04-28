Special ceremony honors abused and neglected children

A special flag is flying in front of the Polinsky Center to honor children who have died due to abuse, violence or neglect. Village News/Courtesy photo

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The county's Child Welfare Services and its partners held a moment of silence and a special flag raising ceremony Friday, April 22, to honor the more than 1,700 children who die in the U.S. each year as a result of abuse, violence and neglect.

That's an average of five children per day, and the numbers have steadily increased over the last two decades. In addition to the deaths, more than 3 million cases of child abuse are reported in the U.S. each year.

The annual flag raising event at the Polinsky Children's Center coincides with Chi...