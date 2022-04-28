Volunteers maintain the Pico

A group of volunteers gathers at the Pico Promenade for a major weeding project, from left, Jackie Heyneman, Jim and Jennifer Lyle, Judy and Roy Batchelor, Fountain of Giving coordinator; Jean Dooley; Stanley, Nicholas, and Tomoko Arai of North Coast Church, and Jim Dooley. Village News/Nancy Heins-Glaser photo

FALLBROOK – A group of community members and Save Our Forest volunteers gather to weed and clear weeds, and discuss future care of the walkway, on the Pico Promenade April 16. Four blocks long, the Pico Promenade connects South to North Fallbrook along the stream, (mostly underground) that surfaces from Elder to Fallbrook streets. The home of mallard ducks and herons periodically, it provides a pleasant walk for the community.

According to Jackie Heyneman, the events of the past couple of years have limited resources to maintain the growth along the path, but North Coast Church has again...