Volunteers maintain the Pico
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:47pm
FALLBROOK – A group of community members and Save Our Forest volunteers gather to weed and clear weeds, and discuss future care of the walkway, on the Pico Promenade April 16. Four blocks long, the Pico Promenade connects South to North Fallbrook along the stream, (mostly underground) that surfaces from Elder to Fallbrook streets. The home of mallard ducks and herons periodically, it provides a pleasant walk for the community.
According to Jackie Heyneman, the events of the past couple of years have limited resources to maintain the growth along the path, but North Coast Church has again...
