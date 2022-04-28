Bud Roberds is still celebrating

Bud Roberds, center, is about to give a speech at his 102nd birthday party March 27, with friends and family in attendance, from left, brother John Roberds, (87 years old), Bud Roberds, good friend Gordon Smith (71 years old), son Bill Roberds (71 years old) and Jane Sam (owner of Peking Wok in Bonsall where Bud still plays piano every Thursday night). Village News/Courtesy photo

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Long-time Fallbrook resident Bud Roberds turned 102 March 30, but he is still being recognized for his age and his contributions to the community. Supervisor Jim Desmond honored Roberds by congratulating him on his birthday and introducing him at the end of his State of North County speech April 20 in Oceanside. Roberds, who was in the audience, received a standing ovation.

Roberds' family and friends held a birthday party for him at the Fallbrook Community Center March 27 which was attended by more than 100 friends, relatives, and former students. A fami...