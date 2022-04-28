Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

California Restaurant Foundation partners with energy companies to underwrite $1.5 million resilience fund

 
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:13pm



SACRAMENTO – Due to the success of last year’s inaugural program, the California Restaurant Foundation has partnered again with California’s energy companies to provide $3,000 grants to independent restaurant owners and their staff through the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund. The nonprofit, known for investing in and empowering California restaurants and their workforce, received nearly $1,500,000 for this year’s fund.

SoCalGas provided the lead gift of $525,000, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company and San Diego Gas and Electric returned with contributions of $500,000 and $175,0...



