Encore Club enjoys new treasures

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club that serves the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz. The club has many activities and social gatherings that offer an opportunity to meet both old and new friends.

In April, Fallbrook Encore Club members enjoyed acquiring new "treasures." As part of the club's " GO "activity, a dozen members went shopping for new treasures in the thrift stores and antique malls in Oceanside. After shopping, it was time for lunch to chat up their finds. An auction was held at the April coffee meeting. New and gently used items were dona...