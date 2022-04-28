Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Jehovah's Witnesses return to in-person meetings

After two years virtual, congregations are meeting together again

 
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:31pm

Fallbrook residents Timothy and Holly Bevan appreciate returning to in-person meetings at their local Kingdom Hall. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – All congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses worldwide were encouraged to resume in-person meetings starting April 1.

Fallbrook residents Tim and Holly Bevan are happy to be back in person with their local congregation after two years of attending via Zoom. Reflecting on over 50 years of attending in-person meetings, the Bevan's have missed the outstanding warmth of those in attendance.

One of Tim Bevan's first memories at a Kingdom Hall as a teenager was seeing the visible joy in the eyes of everyone he met. "I get a lot from what I see in a person's eyes," said Tim, confident t...



