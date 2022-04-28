Local churches join to support National Day of Prayer and other projects

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

On the fourth Wednesday of each month, various pastors from Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow get together for lunch and prayer. Last year, while still navigating the complexities of COVID-19 and encouraging one another after difficult ministry seasons at each church, the pastors began praying about the future. They dreamed of what God might do in Fallbrook through their congregations.

Nearly a year later, they are in a season of churches in Fallbrook praying, serving, and playing together.

On Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m., Living Waters Christian Fellows...