Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local churches join to support National Day of Prayer and other projects

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:36pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

On the fourth Wednesday of each month, various pastors from Fallbrook, Bonsall, and Rainbow get together for lunch and prayer. Last year, while still navigating the complexities of COVID-19 and encouraging one another after difficult ministry seasons at each church, the pastors began praying about the future. They dreamed of what God might do in Fallbrook through their congregations.

Nearly a year later, they are in a season of churches in Fallbrook praying, serving, and playing together.

On Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m., Living Waters Christian Fellows...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 10:24