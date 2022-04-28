Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Norby reflects on 'leaving a profession I love'

Retiring assistant superintendent's replacement introduced to FUESD board

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:15pm

Julie Norby is retiring from FUESD June 28. Village News/Tigist Layne photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Julie Norby, assistant superintendent of educational services for Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, is retiring after 39 years in public education. Her replacement, Dr. Kimberly Huesing, was introduced at the April 18 school board meeting.

Huesing joins FUESD after serving in the Menifee and Carlsbad unified districts, building a career as a bilingual teacher, principal, director and assistant superintendent.

"Dr. Huesing's extensive experience in the classroom and in district level leadership has prepared her beautifully to continue the gr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 10:15