Norby reflects on 'leaving a profession I love'

Retiring assistant superintendent's replacement introduced to FUESD board

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Julie Norby, assistant superintendent of educational services for Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, is retiring after 39 years in public education. Her replacement, Dr. Kimberly Huesing, was introduced at the April 18 school board meeting.

Huesing joins FUESD after serving in the Menifee and Carlsbad unified districts, building a career as a bilingual teacher, principal, director and assistant superintendent.

"Dr. Huesing's extensive experience in the classroom and in district level leadership has prepared her beautifully to continue the gr...