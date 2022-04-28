Residents take part in Crime Town Hall

Julie Reeder

Publisher

Fifth Supervisor Jim Desmond held a Crime Town Hall meeting by Zoom on April 19. There were about 75 people on the call and the first speaker was San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan. As district attorney, she leads the second-largest DA’s office in California, managing a professional staff of 1,000 employees, serving as the people’s prosecutor for San Diego County and its more than three million residents.

The first topic she addressed was the problem San Diego County has with early release convicted criminals which started as an emergency response from C...