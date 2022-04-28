Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The 95% has to take back our state from the 5%

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2022 at 5:38pm



Julie Reeder

Publisher

In the article, “Legislature failed to protect citizens, Sheriff says at Legislative Summit” beginning on the front page of this week’s Valley News, Sheriff Chad Bianco talking specifically about crime says, “The current legislative agenda is that absolutely no bill will be passed if it adds any type of punishment to any crime. The only bills that are being passed through public safety committees are bills that let people out of jail early or take away consequences for their criminal behavior.”

Specifically referring to the 2014 and 2016 voter approved Pro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 10:27