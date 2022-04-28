Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Agreement on shooting investigations

Local law enforcement agencies establish clear guidelines

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:02pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Law enforcement agencies in San Diego County recognize the need for transparent and independent investigations of officer and deputy-involved shootings.

It's important to continue building the public's trust by adding another layer of transparency that will ensure no agencies investigate their own shooting incidents.

That's why members of the San Diego County Chiefs' and Sheriff's Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which establishes a new countywide protocol for the investigation of officer and deputy-involved shootings.

Today, Undersheriff Ke...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 10:27