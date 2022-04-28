Agreement on shooting investigations

Local law enforcement agencies establish clear guidelines

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Law enforcement agencies in San Diego County recognize the need for transparent and independent investigations of officer and deputy-involved shootings.

It's important to continue building the public's trust by adding another layer of transparency that will ensure no agencies investigate their own shooting incidents.

That's why members of the San Diego County Chiefs' and Sheriff's Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which establishes a new countywide protocol for the investigation of officer and deputy-involved shootings.

