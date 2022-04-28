Cities renew contract with Sheriff's Department
Five-year contract runs through July 2027
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6pm
Sheriff's Department Media Relations
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department will continue to provide public safety services for its contract cities.
We take pride in announcing today that all nine of our contract cities have unanimously ratified a five-year extension to continue with the Sheriff's Department as their law enforcement provider. Those cities are Imperial Beach, Encinitas, Del Mar, Lemon Grove, Poway, Santee, San Marcos, Solana Beach and Vista.
Established in 1850, the Sheriff's Department has been providing public safety services to nine contract cities since 1959. With a...
