Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cities renew contract with Sheriff's Department

Five-year contract runs through July 2027

 
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6pm



Sheriff's Department Media Relations

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department will continue to provide public safety services for its contract cities.

We take pride in announcing today that all nine of our contract cities have unanimously ratified a five-year extension to continue with the Sheriff's Department as their law enforcement provider. Those cities are Imperial Beach, Encinitas, Del Mar, Lemon Grove, Poway, Santee, San Marcos, Solana Beach and Vista.

Established in 1850, the Sheriff's Department has been providing public safety services to nine contract cities since 1959. With a...



