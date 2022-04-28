SBA introduces two new courses, partnerships and entrepreneurial leadership to the Ascent Online Digital Learning Platform

The digital tool provides women-owned small businesses resources to drive growth through business partnerships, building and refining leadership skills

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the launch of two new educational modules, April 18. Ascent is a digital platform comprised of targeted education modules, called Journeys, that gives small business owners 24/7 access to critical information backed by research and addresses the unique needs of women entrepreneurs.

• Partnerships Journey: This module explores the value of business partnerships, why they matter, and how they drive business growth and has four components, including the value of business partnerships, opportunities, and strategic growth....