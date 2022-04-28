Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SDG&E completes Ramona microgrid in partnership with Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service

New microgrid will keep aerial firefighting base energized to help protect rural communities from fires year-round

 
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:01pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric has completed the Ramona microgrid, one of four planned microgrids within the High Fire Threat District. The Ramona facility will provide backup power to the Ramona Air Attack Base, home to Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service’s aerial firefighting assets dedicated to protecting rural communities.

The microgrid produces zero emissions as it’s powered by 500/kW/2000kWh of battery storage. It was built in collaboration with the two agencies and is part of the SDG&E’s ongoing commitment to keep essential resources powered during Public Safety Power Shut...



