Knights holding Scramble Charity Golf Tournament, June 13

Benefitting Mission San Luis Rey Parish and the Semper Fi Fund Camp Pendleton

OCEANSIDE – The Knights of Columbus Chapter 3162 announce their 10th Annual Scramble Charity Golf Tournament and Silent Auction. It will be held Monday, June 13, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, Fallbrook.

Tournament proceeds will benefit the needs of the historic Mission San Luis Rey Parish, Oceanside, and the Semper Fi Fund/America’s Fund Camp Pendleton Unit which provides financial support to combat wounded, ill and injured members of armed services and their families. It is a Randy Jones Invitational Qualifier; the top three foursom...