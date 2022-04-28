Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Return from break costs girls lacrosse winning streak

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:21pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls lacrosse team took a 13-1 season record and a 10-game winning streak into Spring Break, but in the Warriors’ first game following the break they lost a 9-6 contest April 19 at home against Sage Creek.

“Very disappointed,” said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg. “With a lot of our girls out of town, we had a very unproductive Spring Break, and it shows.”

This is Berg’s third season as Fallbrook’s head coach. Girls lacrosse has 12 players from each team on the field at a time. The Warriors have 16 players, which does no...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 04/28/2022 10:26