Return from break costs girls lacrosse winning streak
Last updated 4/27/2022 at 6:21pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook High School’s girls lacrosse team took a 13-1 season record and a 10-game winning streak into Spring Break, but in the Warriors’ first game following the break they lost a 9-6 contest April 19 at home against Sage Creek.
“Very disappointed,” said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg. “With a lot of our girls out of town, we had a very unproductive Spring Break, and it shows.”
This is Berg’s third season as Fallbrook’s head coach. Girls lacrosse has 12 players from each team on the field at a time. The Warriors have 16 players, which does no...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)