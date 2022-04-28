Return from break costs girls lacrosse winning streak

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s girls lacrosse team took a 13-1 season record and a 10-game winning streak into Spring Break, but in the Warriors’ first game following the break they lost a 9-6 contest April 19 at home against Sage Creek.

“Very disappointed,” said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg. “With a lot of our girls out of town, we had a very unproductive Spring Break, and it shows.”

This is Berg’s third season as Fallbrook’s head coach. Girls lacrosse has 12 players from each team on the field at a time. The Warriors have 16 players, which does no...