Warrior mermen seeking reversal of loss to Bulldogs

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s boys swim team posted a 4-1 record in Valley League dual meet competition with a 108-78 loss April 5 at Ramona placing Fallbrook second behind the Bulldogs in the regular-season standings which account for half of the league championship formula.

The other half is based on positions at the league championship meet, which will be at Fallbrook High School and includes the diving competition April 28 and the league swim finals April 29, so if the Warriors outscore Ramona and the other four Valley League schools at the league meet, Fal...