Supervisors Pass $7.35 Billion SD County Budget for New Fiscal Year

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, June 28, unanimously approved a $7.35 billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, including $200 million in additional funding requests.

Part of the increase will go toward hiring more county employees, wildfire reduction efforts and park or community center projects.

Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher said budgets aren't just buckets of money, but ``a reflection of values,'' which include better public safety and

behavioral health services, sustainability and more affordable housing.

``This is the most progressive and working-family-focused budget passed during my time here as a member of the Board of Supervisors,'' Fletcher

said in statement.

Helen Robbins-Meyer, county administrative officer, said county staff has spent last six months putting together ``what I think is our best budget

ever.''

Robbins-Meyer said that while advancing both community and county values, ``This is a fiscally sound, balanced budget that maintains prudent

reserves.''

According to Fletcher's office, budget highlights include:

-- an additional $71.8 million and 115 new positions for the ongoing transformation of the behavioral health system, moving from crisis response to

a prevention and continuous care model;

-- $11.9 million from one-time stimulus funds to develop affordable housing to reduce homelessness;

-- a $10 million increase to help people experiencing homelessness by working with cities to fund shelters and places for people to stay;

-- over $130 million for health care in county jails;

-- an additional $2.2 million to protect communities and reduce wildfire risk in unincorporated areas through roadside vegetation management

and fire breaks;

-- 100 new positions for Child Welfare Services to support placements for children in care, improve prevention services and connect families to

community-based services;

-- 100 new positions for services including CalFresh and Medi-Cal;

-- 60 new positions for in-home supportive services for older adults and people who are blind or disabled; and

-- nearly $60 million for environmental improvements, including $40 million to address storm water, $16.3 million on the Multiple Species Conservation Program and $3.4 million to improve the Tijuana River Valley.

In early May, the county released its recommended $7.1 billion budget, with significant investments in mental health, homelessness, equity, racial

justice and climate change. The budget called for adding 1,000 staff across stated ``priority areas.''

In terms of staffing, the county budget covers four specific groups:

public safety (the largest), followed by health and human services, land use and environment, and general government.

Earlier in the budget process, supervisors heard funding requests from department leaders and the public at large during meetings. Before

Tuesday's vote, supervisors praised residents, Robbins-Meyer and her colleagues, and department leaders for their input in crafting the new budget,

which takes effect July 1.

Nora Vargas, board vice chairwoman, said public feedback makes a really big difference, and praised more funding for legal services to low-

income households, homeless shelters and improvements to the Tijuana River Valley.

``We've done a lot of work in the last year and half around transformative policies,'' including environmental justice, she said.

Vargas added that, having previously been an advocate outside of elected office, one of her roles is making sure the public understands there's

a team here working on its behalf.

It's also important for supervisors to ``keep asking tough questions'' and demand accountability for county government, including themselves,

Vargas said.

Her colleague Jim Desmond singled out more money for additional firefighters to battle wildfires, along with a twin-engine helicopter to help

them, as budget highlights. He also praised an amicable resolution with public sector unions on compensation.

``It's a solid budget, first and foremost'' that also helps those in need and recruits a strong workforce, while maintaining the county's financial

reserves, Desmond said.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said that, last year, she and her fellow board members were ``off to a very fast start'' with new programs and

policies'' and that ``This year's budget went far in reflecting core values such as sustainability and equity.''

``We can meet all year long and say all sorts of things on this dais, but none of them matter if they're not reflected in how we allocate our

resources and our staffing,'' she added.

Supervisor Joel Anderson said the FY 22-23 budget ``delivers to the county across the board. Everybody rises with this tide.''

