FCAT offers talk with Solar Rights Alliance

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk with Solar Rights Alliance Council Executive Director Dave Rosenfeld on the California Public Utilities Commission's upcoming proposal to increase the cost of rooftop solar, Tuesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Rosenfeld has been a community organizer for over 20 years and believes people power is the best way to overcome special interests. Prior to joining Solar Rights Alliance, he led a successful statewide ballot measure campaign in Oregon to restore Career Technical Education for high schoolers.

The Solar Rights Alliance is a statewide nonprofit association of California solar users. It includes homeowners, renters, businesses, nonprofits, schools and others from all parts of California and walks of life. It also welcomes solar supporters who don't have solar yet. It believes people have the right to make energy from the sun on their property without unreasonable interference by the utility. It also believes that a person's solar energy is a valuable community resource, and they should be credited as such when they share it with the grid.

The Alliance alerts its supporters when there is a threat or opportunity to their solar investment and provides simple and clear ways that people can make their voices heard. They provide information about buying, maintaining or improving their solar system. And assist with questions or problems.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.