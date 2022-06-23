High school offers free meals for children

FALLBROOK – The Summer Meals program started June 13 at Fallbrook High School. With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about how children who receive free or reduced-priced lunch in school will eat healthy while school is out.

The Fallbrook Union High School District provides free meals to children during the months of June and July. Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Fallbrook High School to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. Anyone age 18 or younger may come and enjoy a meal.

The meals are being served June 21-June 24, June 27-30, July 5-8, July 11-15 and July 18-21, at Fallbrook High School. Breakfast is from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.

For additional information, contact Judi Reynolds, Fallbrook High School Food Services, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane, 760-731-1601.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School District.