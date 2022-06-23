Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Leung, Montejo given Legionnaire Award

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2022 at 4:42pm

Legionnaire Award winners Danika Leung, left, and David Montejo typify the traits Bonsall High School desires which include work ethic, leadership and scholarship. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Danika Leung and David Montejo are this year's recipients of Bonsall High School's Legionnaire Award.

The Legionnaire Award is presented to two seniors each year. The recipients do not necessarily need to be one male and one female. The award is for seniors who have demonstrated that they typify the traits Bonsall High School desires; the criteria includes work ethic and leadership as well as grade point average.

"Both of them have been amazing leaders at the school. They've worked very hard," said Bonsall High School principal Jason Fowler.

"Both of th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/28/2022 20:08