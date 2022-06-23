Leung, Montejo given Legionnaire Award

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Danika Leung and David Montejo are this year's recipients of Bonsall High School's Legionnaire Award.

The Legionnaire Award is presented to two seniors each year. The recipients do not necessarily need to be one male and one female. The award is for seniors who have demonstrated that they typify the traits Bonsall High School desires; the criteria includes work ethic and leadership as well as grade point average.

"Both of them have been amazing leaders at the school. They've worked very hard," said Bonsall High School principal Jason Fowler.

"Both of th...