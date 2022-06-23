Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Local singer and pianist to perform at library

 
Last updated 6/22/2022 at 4:48pm

Fallbrook resident and lyric soprano Melanie Pedro will sing at Fallbrook Library, June 28.

FALLBROOK – This month's Freaney and Friends will feature Melanie Pedro along with her accompanist Connie Kleppe on piano at Fallbrook Library, Tuesday June 28.

Pedro is a classically trained lyric soprano and has performed throughout California as a soloist, in lyric operas and with symphony orchestras. She is currently in her 10th season with the Pacific Chorale in Orange County and sings at the Fallbrook Catholic Church, St. Peter the Apostle. Pedro completed an undergraduate degree in voice at Fresno State and earned her Master's in Music from the Conservatory of Music in San Francisco.

Pedro and her husband Mike moved to Fallbrook in November 2020. Both Pedro and Kleppe will present a variety of arias from Puccini operas, Broadway favorites, and patriotic works. In addition, Kleppe will play solo piano works by Chopin and Ravel.

Both performers are newbies into Fallbrook and have immediately adapted to the Friendly Village life. Pedro sings with the Fallbrook Chorale while Kleppe enjoys painting and hiking. All are welcome to come and listen to the newest Fallbrook musical talents. The recital starts at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call 760-731-4650. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 

