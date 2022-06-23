Local student earns dean's list recognition at Norwich University

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Lawrence Morelock of Fallbrook has been recognized on the dean's list at Norwich University for the spring 2022 semester.

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade-point average of at least 3.40 are awarded dean's list honors.

Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of the nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

Submitted by Norwich University.