Work on 2022 Fallbrook Scarecrow Days is in progress

The ScareCREW is already working on scarecrows for this year's event, from left, back row, Deborah Juiliano, Barbara Lemke, Jackie Heyneman; front row, Judy Igoe, LaNita Hague, Scarecrow Haas, BJ Maus, and Jean Benson. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – In anticipation of Fallbrook Scarecrow Days Oct. 1-31, the ScareCREW has been organizing and planning for this event, designing and creating scarecrows, rebuilding and refurbishing the old. Participation of businesses and the community help to achieve the goal of promoting tourism for the betterment of business. Everyone has an opportunity to participate in this event. It creates community spirit.

Joining Ring Around The Rosie will be a Kid's Pillow Fight. Watch for the munchkins that will join the Oz family and a tin can man along with other new scarecrows. A lot of the popular regular displays will also be returning.

Volunteers are welcome as are any suggestions or ideas for a better Scarecrow Days event. The many facets of planning and executing this event need people of different talents. Plus the fun atmosphere and camaraderie of the ScareCREW is infectious. New volunteers, Carolyn Thom, Barbara Lemke, and Deborah Juiliano were welcomed by the ScareCREW this spring.

The workshop meets at 300 N. Brandon, Unit 6, every Thursday morning 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Follow the ScareCREW's weekly accomplishments via social media. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org/fallbrook-harvest-faire-october/#scarecrowdays.

Submitted by BJ Maus, and the ScareCREW.