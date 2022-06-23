Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino presents Rodney Carrington Aug. 13

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2022 at 3:33pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort presents multi-talented comedian, actor, singer, and writer Rodney Carrington, Saturday, Aug. 13, performing live indoor at the Events Center. Carrington has played sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

A platinum-recording artist, Carrington's recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter's Good Records. Rodney’s latest album, “Get Em Out” (released 2019), hit #1 on iTunes. His album “Here Comes the Truth” (relea...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/29/2022 00:04