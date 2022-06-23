Pala Casino presents Rodney Carrington Aug. 13

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort presents multi-talented comedian, actor, singer, and writer Rodney Carrington, Saturday, Aug. 13, performing live indoor at the Events Center. Carrington has played sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

A platinum-recording artist, Carrington's recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter's Good Records. Rodney’s latest album, “Get Em Out” (released 2019), hit #1 on iTunes. His album “Here Comes the Truth” (relea...