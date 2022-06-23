Theatre Talk about 'The Taming of the Shrew'

Appearing in "The Taming of the Shrew" are, from left, Deborah Ann Woll as Katherine, James Udom as Petruchio, and Orville Mendoza as Grumio at The Old Globe. Village News/Jim Cox photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

In a daring directorial debut, Shana Cooper was invited to The Old Globe to reimagine Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew." Her point of view is clearly a feminist's revenge on a dead playwright.

Not a word in the advanced publicity indicated this new direction. Thinking I would attend Opening Night to see an updated version of this classic battle between the sexes, I must admit, I wasn't prepared to see Kate's bridegroom Petruchio wearing a white wedding dress.

What next, Goldie Hawn playing Rosa Parks or Carson Kressley playing Marti...