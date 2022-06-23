County identifies third probable case of hMPXV

Symptoms of hMPXV are similar to, but milder than, the signs and symptoms of smallpox. Village News/Shutterstock photo

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency has identified an additional probable case of hMPXV, also known as human monkeypox, bringing the total probable case count in the region to three.

All probable cases must be verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that process can take several days. The two prior probable cases reported by the County on Wednesday, June 15, have not been verified by the CDC yet.

County health officials say this most recent case has no connection or relation to the first two...