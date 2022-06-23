Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County identifies third probable case of hMPXV

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2022 at 3:03pm

Symptoms of hMPXV are similar to, but milder than, the signs and symptoms of smallpox. Village News/Shutterstock photo

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency has identified an additional probable case of hMPXV, also known as human monkeypox, bringing the total probable case count in the region to three.

All probable cases must be verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that process can take several days. The two prior probable cases reported by the County on Wednesday, June 15, have not been verified by the CDC yet.

County health officials say this most recent case has no connection or relation to the first two...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/28/2022 19:27