Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Midsummer in Sweden is magical

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2022 at 4:23pm

Village News/Roger Boddaert photos

In the Swedish countryside the sky almost never darkens in Midsummer, June 24-25.

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

With my Swedish heritage and living in Sweden at different stages in my life, the summertime is very dear and near to my heart. I hold the Midsummer season with genuine joy and excitement after coming out of the long, dark, cold winters as one of the highlights in my memory bank when I lived in Sweden.

Midsummer, or at least...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/29/2022 01:45