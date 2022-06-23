Midsummer in Sweden is magical

In the Swedish countryside the sky almost never darkens in Midsummer, June 24-25.

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

With my Swedish heritage and living in Sweden at different stages in my life, the summertime is very dear and near to my heart. I hold the Midsummer season with genuine joy and excitement after coming out of the long, dark, cold winters as one of the highlights in my memory bank when I lived in Sweden.

Midsummer, or at least...