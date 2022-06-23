Recognizing the signs of elder abuse

Each year, an estimated 1 in 10 older Americans become victims of elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation. Village News/Courtesy photo

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, June 15, the County of San Diego Aging & Independence Services asked San Diegans to be on the lookout for signs of elder abuse.

Elder abuse can take many shapes and forms, including physical abuse, neglect, financial abuse, abandonment, isolation, abduction, or other poor treatment that results in harm, pain, or mental suffering to an adult 60 years of age or older.

Each year, an estimated 1 in 10 older Americans become victims of elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation.

You can help by reporting susp...