Surviving without well water

Carol & Paul Huss

Special to the Village News

In the fog of the morning, Oct. 1, I positioned the kitchen faucet with semi-permeable filtered water for our coffee. To my surprise, no water was to be obtained. There was no water anywhere in the house that day!

This put a hold on all laundry washing, automatic dishwasher working, and toilet flushing as well as cleaning for ourselves with showers and the rest of the household. The orchard, vineyard, and garden suffered also. Simply put, it was gross. Sponge baths and three-minute showers took place eventually.

We began problem-solving and...