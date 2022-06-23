Ten tips to keep your pool safe and clean

Testing the chemical balance of the water in your pool is one of the most important things you can do to make sure it's up to par. Village News/Metro photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

The summer solstice, the first official day of summer, has arrived – which means it's also the start of summer swimming pool season.

So, it's time to make sure if you have a pool that you're doing everything you can to keep it safe and clean.

Safe because even though pools are fun, they can be dangerous places too. And clean so that none of your summer swimmers gets sick.

San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health has a few tips to help you do that.

DEH doesn't inspect homeowners' private swimming pools. But it does insp...