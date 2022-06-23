Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

True or false: What to know when it comes to sun protection

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2022 at 3:05pm



Dr. Jennifer Malin

Chief medical officer at Optum

With summer officially here, you may be rushing outside to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. You may also be thinking about how to best protect your skin.

More people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer each year than all other cancers combined, and most skin cancer is associated with sun exposure. Knowing how to help protect your skin from the sun may have a lasting impact.

To help set the record straight, here is some useful information on some common sun protection myths.

True or false? Your sunscreen should have UVA and UVB p...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/29/2022 00:43