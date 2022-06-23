True or false: What to know when it comes to sun protection

Dr. Jennifer Malin

Chief medical officer at Optum

With summer officially here, you may be rushing outside to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. You may also be thinking about how to best protect your skin.

More people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer each year than all other cancers combined, and most skin cancer is associated with sun exposure. Knowing how to help protect your skin from the sun may have a lasting impact.

To help set the record straight, here is some useful information on some common sun protection myths.

True or false? Your sunscreen should have UVA and UVB p...