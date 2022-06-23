UHS SoCal MEC launches four new graduate medical education programs

TEMECULA – Universal Health Services Southern California Medical Education Consortium has been approved by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education to launch four new programs in July 2022 for General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pulmonary and Sports Medicine, facilitated through Temecula Valley Hospital, Southwest Healthcare System and Corona Regional Medical Center.

“We are extremely excited to continue adding Graduate Medical Education training to Southwest Riverside County with the recent additions of our UHS SoCal MEC residency programs in Ob/Gyn and General...