Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

UHS SoCal MEC launches four new graduate medical education programs

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2022 at 3:05pm



TEMECULA – Universal Health Services Southern California Medical Education Consortium has been approved by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education to launch four new programs in July 2022 for General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pulmonary and Sports Medicine, facilitated through Temecula Valley Hospital, Southwest Healthcare System and Corona Regional Medical Center.

“We are extremely excited to continue adding Graduate Medical Education training to Southwest Riverside County with the recent additions of our UHS SoCal MEC residency programs in Ob/Gyn and General...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/29/2022 02:30