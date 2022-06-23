Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Courtesy LATimes 

110-acre fire in Jurupa Valley is 85% contained, evacuations lifted

 
Last updated 6/27/2022 at 12:54pm



JURUPA VALLEY— A wildfire in the Jurupa Valley, which grew to 110 acres and threatened homes Saturday, was 85% contained as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.

Crews continued to increase containment of the Union fire in and near the Santa Ana Riverbed, officials said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Saturday for residents south of Limonite Avenue, with a care center opened in Patriot High School.

But that order was downgraded to an evacuation warning hours later, and all warnings were lifted by Sunday morning when the fire was 40% contained.

By Sunday evening, the fire in northwest Riverside County was 65% contained, officials said.

Initially called the Candle fire, the Union fire started Saturday afternoon near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

