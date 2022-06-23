County sheriff department looks at Supreme Court recent gun ruling

The following is from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department regarding the recent Supreme Court ruling on the New York case of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is aware of the U.S. Supreme Court's 135-page decision in the case of NEW YORK STATE RIFLE & PISTOL ASSOCIATION, INC., ET AL. v. BRUEN, SUPERINTENDENT OF NEW YORK STATE POLICE, ET AL.

As we continue to evaluate this decision and what it means for San Diego County, we anticipate an increase in applications for Concealed Carry Permits. Any changes to our policies or procedur...