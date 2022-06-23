Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Driver Broadsides Rider, Injures Children Passengers in Backseat in Vista

 
Last updated 6/24/2022 at 8:37am



VISTA (CNS) - A 31-year-old man is behind bars today following a hit-and-run accident that injured three people -- two of them children.

The 31-year-old man, driving with three minors under the age of 10 in the back of his Toyota Camry, pulled out of a shopping center and broadsided a

motorcycle near East Bobier Drive and East Vista Way around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Palomar Medical Center suffering serious injuries. The driver immediately left the scene.

Deputy Jason Malson said that deputies located the man two hours later, and he admitted to the incident.

Deputies also discovered that two of the children has suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Rady's Children Hospital.

The unidentified driver was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a hit-and-run causing injury, willful child neglect and driving without a license.

Alcohol/drugs are not believed to be a factor, Malson said.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-06-24-2022 08:12

 

