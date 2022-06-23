Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUHSD considering $35.5 million budget

LCAP report shows gains and needs in district

 
Last updated 6/22/2022 at 2:37pm

The proposed budget for FUHSD was presented at the June 13 board meeting. Village News/Courtesy image

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

There were no public comments at the June 13 board meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District for either the 2022-23 budget or the district's Local Control Accountability Plan.

The same items will be back on the agenda at the June 27 board meeting for approval and adoption.

The 100-page budget shows income of $35.5 million and expenses of $36.8 million. Teacher salaries were identified as $13.2 million. The next highest expenses were benefits at $8.5 million and classified employees at $6.3 million.

The LCAP document was also presented to th...



