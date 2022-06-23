Historical society Open House has something for everyone

Members of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club – who are also members of the Fallbrook Historical Society – showcase several of their vintage automobiles at the historical society's Open House, June 11.

FALLBROOK – Event organizers Pat Saunders and Leo Romero made sure this year's Fallbrook Historical Society's Open House, which took place June 11, was a big success with something for everyone.

Tours of every museum, a silent auction, entertainment by Fallbrook's own Slacker Hill Band, and delicious offerings provided by Chef Pete Coleman and his wife, April, were just a few of the highlights.

Members of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club – many of whom are members of the Fallbrook Historical Society – also attended, bringing with them an impressive collection of mint condition vehicles....