Historical society Open House has something for everyone
Last updated 6/22/2022 at 4:51pm
FALLBROOK – Event organizers Pat Saunders and Leo Romero made sure this year's Fallbrook Historical Society's Open House, which took place June 11, was a big success with something for everyone.
Tours of every museum, a silent auction, entertainment by Fallbrook's own Slacker Hill Band, and delicious offerings provided by Chef Pete Coleman and his wife, April, were just a few of the highlights.
Members of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club – many of whom are members of the Fallbrook Historical Society – also attended, bringing with them an impressive collection of mint condition vehicles....
