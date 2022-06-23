Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Historical society Open House has something for everyone

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2022 at 4:51pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Members of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club – who are also members of the Fallbrook Historical Society – showcase several of their vintage automobiles at the historical society's Open House, June 11.

FALLBROOK – Event organizers Pat Saunders and Leo Romero made sure this year's Fallbrook Historical Society's Open House, which took place June 11, was a big success with something for everyone.

Tours of every museum, a silent auction, entertainment by Fallbrook's own Slacker Hill Band, and delicious offerings provided by Chef Pete Coleman and his wife, April, were just a few of the highlights.

Members of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club – many of whom are members of the Fallbrook Historical Society – also attended, bringing with them an impressive collection of mint condition vehicles....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021