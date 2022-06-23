Man arrested for murder after two family members shot in Valley Center

The following information is fragmentary and has not been completely verified. It is based, in part, on hearsay and is intended for early information use rather than being a formal investigative report.

On June 26, 2022 just before 10:00 p.m., Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home in the 14700 block of Interlachen Terrace in Valley Center for a report of assault with a deadly weapon. The reporting party advised her brother-in-law, 44-year-old Christian Bobila, shot her husband. Upon arrival to the area, deputies located Bobila driving a black minivan a few blocks away from the scene. A traffic stop was conducted and Bobila was detained without incident.

Deputies and fire department personnel arrived at the home just after 10:00 p.m. They located a 45-year-old man and 79-year-old man at the home deceased. Both men had gunshot wounds to their upper torsos.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation. The circumstances and motivations are still under investigation. The identity of the victims is being withheld pending positive identification.

Bobila was subsequently arrested for two counts of 187(a)PC – Murder and has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

